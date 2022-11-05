The carabinieri of the Cornuda station, during an evening patrol service in Pederobba, arrested a 75-year-old resident in the area. He drove around in his car with five pocket and snap knives, a pruning hook and an awl. The elderly man was then denounced for abusive carrying of weapons and objects capable of offending. He did not provide an explanation as to why he had an “arsenal” in his car. The man is prejudiced and has a history of crimes against property.

Controls by the Arma military are intensified in the entire Marca Trevigiana, above all to prevent home thefts, which in this period are affecting various areas of the province of Treviso. The shots occur mainly in the late afternoon, at dusk and in the time before dinner.