Home News He runs with five knives and a billhook, arrested 75 years old
News

He runs with five knives and a billhook, arrested 75 years old

by admin
He runs with five knives and a billhook, arrested 75 years old

The carabinieri of the Cornuda station, during an evening patrol service in Pederobba, arrested a 75-year-old resident in the area. He drove around in his car with five pocket and snap knives, a pruning hook and an awl. The elderly man was then denounced for abusive carrying of weapons and objects capable of offending. He did not provide an explanation as to why he had an “arsenal” in his car. The man is prejudiced and has a history of crimes against property.

Controls by the Arma military are intensified in the entire Marca Trevigiana, above all to prevent home thefts, which in this period are affecting various areas of the province of Treviso. The shots occur mainly in the late afternoon, at dusk and in the time before dinner.

See also  Sheds full of waste, a Maserada farmer in trouble

You may also like

Foreign media: China helps global companies create a...

Melons: “We will not waste resources in unnecessary...

Foreign media: China helps global companies create a...

The NGO ships are approaching but Italy blocks...

He throws himself from a height of 4...

Festival “There is more taste in Bologna”: first...

Bank of Italy, Islands and North East leader...

Lauriane Escaffre and Yvo Muller tell a scene...

Ivrea celebrates November 4th

Miriam’s father: “My daughter in the morgue, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy