FLORENCE. The municipal councilor of Bagno a Ripoli (Florence) returns to the Carroccio who in 2020 was expelled from the League due to a question, unauthorized by the party, in which he provocatively asked for the establishment of the day of “heterosexual Catholics” with respect to those who want to punish “those who see homosexual relationships as serious depravities”.

The expulsion was decided by the then commissioner of the League in Tuscany, Daniele Belotti. Today, however, the Florentine provincial commissioner Federico Bussolin announces that «the League is back in the municipal council of Bagno a Ripoli with Gregorio Martinelli Da Silva. In the current historical moment, where people are suffering from the energy and economic crisis and are asking for answers from politics, it becomes imperative to focus on the future of our territories by putting past issues aside”.

There was a confrontation between the two and the previous issue was clarified. With this return, the Lega group was reconstituted again in that municipality in the Florentine belt. «My return to the League – declares Gregorio Martinelli Da Silva, who did not resign after his expulsion and remained on the board by joining Misto – has the flavor of returning home. After three months of studies in Russia, returning to my role as councilor in the municipality where I live with the support of the party in which I was elected is a reason for serenity and an incentive to finally start building a valid alternative to the left for the next administrative”.