He sets himself on fire in front of the hospital where the wife he had attacked is – Puglia

(ANSA) – BRINDISI, MAY 31 – 30-year-old Abdo Badraoui set himself on fire in front of the entrance to the Perrino hospital in Brindisi, wanted by the police since last Monday when he stabbed his wife in Galatone, in the province of Lecce and had poured alcohol on her face and set her on fire. The woman is hospitalized in the Perrino hospital in serious condition, where the man tried to enter and was rejected by the guards. Now he too is in intensive care at the same hospital with burns on 80% of his body: according to what we learn his life is in danger.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man arrived at the hospital in his car, a Fiat grande punto. He was holding a teddy bear in his hands. He would try to enter through the main entrance but the guards would stop him. At that point the 30-year-old returned to the car and took a bottle containing gasoline to set himself on fire. One of the vigilantes who intervened with the fire extinguishers was burned.