(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 06 – He allegedly fired a pistol at his wife and then killed himself by taking some drugs. The bodies of the two elderly men, over eighty, were found in an apartment in via del Ghirlandaio in Trieste. The carabinieri are investigating, who intervened on the spot in the afternoon after a report from the neighbors.



As far as we know, the two elders were both born in 1939. The neighbors called the police, alerted by a sign that the couple left on the door of the house, asking to call the police and explaining where it was possible to find the keys to access the apartment. (HANDLE).

