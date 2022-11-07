Patrick Caon, the 48-year-old motorcyclist involved in an accident in Manzano, died in hospital. The man’s conditions had appeared, immediately, very serious.

The victim had lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a public lighting pole in via del Cristo in Manzano.

In the impact he sustained very serious injuries. After the immediate alarm, the rescues sent by the nurses of the Sores plant: after a very short time an ambulance from Cividale del Friuli intervened on the spot and the helicopter landed.

On site the Carabinieri of the Company of Palmanova for all the investigations and the Fire Brigade of the detachment of Cividale del Friuli. Causes under consideration. No other means involved.