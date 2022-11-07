Home News He skids and ends up against a light pole: motorcyclist dies in hospital, he was 48 years old
News

He skids and ends up against a light pole: motorcyclist dies in hospital, he was 48 years old

by admin
He skids and ends up against a light pole: motorcyclist dies in hospital, he was 48 years old

Patrick Caon, the 48-year-old motorcyclist involved in an accident in Manzano, died in hospital. The man’s conditions had appeared, immediately, very serious.

The victim had lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a public lighting pole in via del Cristo in Manzano.

In the impact he sustained very serious injuries. After the immediate alarm, the rescues sent by the nurses of the Sores plant: after a very short time an ambulance from Cividale del Friuli intervened on the spot and the helicopter landed.

On site the Carabinieri of the Company of Palmanova for all the investigations and the Fire Brigade of the detachment of Cividale del Friuli. Causes under consideration. No other means involved.

See also  The tragedy of Aprilia, the wife improves: as an invalid she stayed three days next to her dead husband

You may also like

Feihong-97A UAV debuted at China Air Show or...

Alessandra Fior: “From this Corri in Rosa smiles,...

Residual loading and selective disembarkation of migrants: what...

The world’s top ten medical device companies collectively...

The world’s top ten medical device companies collectively...

Lombardy: Cottarelli hypothesis for the Democratic Party after...

33 new local infections in Beijing, including 1...

The Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses...

Ivrea, Noah’s Ark reopens the doors of the...

The Minister of Education Valditara: “Fresh money for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy