He lowered himself with the sheets from the maximum security wing of the Badu ‘e Carros prison in Nuoro and fled. Marco Raduan, known as “Pallone”, a 40-year-old native of San Giovanni Rotondo (Foggia), boss of the Montanari clan of the Gargano mafia, is now wanted throughout Sardinia with checkpoints on main and secondary roads, ports and airports. “As soon as the Prison Police alerted us of the escape, around 7 pm, we launched the anti-crime plan in the province of Nuoro, notified all the Police Headquarters of Sardinia and the Border Police in the ports and airports of the Island – confirms to ANSA the commissioner of the Barbagia capital Alfonso Polverino – There is an enormous deployment of police forces and men throughout the region, while the Nuoro prison police work on the internal front through the analysis of video cameras from the prison and testimonies “.

The manhunt continues in Sardinia with a huge deployment of police forces throughout the island, the day after the escape from the maximum security unit of Badu ‘e Carros, in Nuoro, of Marco Raduano, the Apulian prisoner of 39 years old, boss of the Sacra Corona Unita serving a life sentence. As the hours go by, the details of the escape become clearer: according to the first reconstructions of the investigators, Raduano’s absence would have been ascertained around 7 pm but the prisoner’s escape, documented by a video that has now gone viral, would date back at 17.

The detainee would then have had two hours to leave. Furthermore, the hypothesis that the escape was planned and facilitated by people waiting for him outside takes shape: “In order to be able to descend from the wall, he was able to build a ladder made with knotted sheets and supports to support the weight, something that it seems difficult to achieve without having planned and studied it,” the Quaestor of Nuoro Alfonso Polverino told ANSA. The images from the cameras tell of a soft escape: Raduano, after getting the sheets and building a homemade rope with the sheets, descends from a height of at least five meters, facilitated in the fall by the presence of a green lawn. Then he earns his way out of the prison by passing under the metal fence and disappears from the cameras. But there may have been someone waiting for him in that Nuoro suburb without going through the city center. He is now wanted throughout the territory where numerous checkpoints have been set up.

The Dda of Bari has intensified a series of investigative activities aimed at finding the boss of the Gargano mafia Marco Raduano, who escaped from Nuoro prison yesterday afternoon. The investigations are carried out by the Carabinieri from Foggia who are in contact with their Sardinian colleagues. In the next few hours there should also be contacts between the heads of the two prosecutors. At the moment it is not possible to exclude that there may have been aiding and abetting activity aimed at evasion with contacts between the mafia clan headed by Raduano and Sardinian criminals. These contacts may have originated in the Badu ‘e Carros penitentiary where a mafia alliance may have been established between the two consortia. Raduano is considered a “high profile” criminal and the fact that he managed to escape during the hour of exercise with some sheets probably left unattended leaves the investigators very perplexed.

“For years we have denounced the shortage of Penitentiary Police personnel. The last time in November 2022 we informed the regional Superintendent that in Nuoro in many service stations (stationary, boundary wall, palace hall where the cameras are present) there is no “the agent and therefore there is difficulty in developing the services and guaranteeing the minimum levels of security. If yesterday those service posts had been filled, Raduano would not have escaped”. This was stated in a harsh note by the Nuoro provincial secretary of theAutonomous trade union organization of prison police, Giovanni Conteddu. “The replies to our letters from the superior offices always had the following wording: ‘in Nuoro the staff is sufficient to guarantee the services’. Surely now, due to the fault of our administration, the scapegoat will be the poor colleague who was on shift but we as a union we will not allow it. The accomplice of all this is our administration “, reads the Osapp press release. “Before Christmas, the head of the Dap arrived in Nuoro, visited the institute, met the staff and the trade union organizations who repeatedly underlined the staff shortages in Nuoro. Now as a trade union organization we ask that a ministerial inspection to verify the problems of the Nuorese institute”, concludes Conteddu.

Fireworks were detonated yesterday evening around 10.00 pm in Vieste, the country of origin of Marco Raduano, the 40-year-old boss believed to be at the top of the Gargano clan of the same name who escaped a few hours earlier from the maximum security prison of Badu ‘e Carros in Nuoro in Sardinia . According to rumors, the fireworks were fired by affiliates of the clan to celebrate the escape of the man who managed to escape by lowering himself with sheets tied from the perimeter wall. Marco Raduano has been in prison since August 2018 when he was arrested in a first line of investigation in the March Snow blitz which disarticulated a partnership dedicated to drug trafficking on the Gargano. In prison three definitive sentences that he would have finished serving in 2046, a few weeks later he received a further definitive sentence of 19 years in prison. The man is believed to be at the top of the homonymous clan. He escaped an ambush that took place on March 21, 2018 as he was returning home. According to investigators, Raduano is a leading figure in the mafia war that is taking place in the city of Vieste and who since 2015 already has a dozen killed, a shotgun and ten failed ambushes.

The mayor of Vieste denies that the fireworks are to be associated with the escape of the boss. The fireworks exploded last night in Vieste “regarded the birthday party of a 40-year-old at a well-known club in the port area” and not the celebrations for the escape of mafia boss Marco Raduano from Nuoro prison. This was stated by the mayor of Vieste, Giuseppe Nobiletti, according to whom the “whole city welcomed the news of the escape with great sadness and concern”. “We are confident, however – he concludes – that the forces of order will bring the escaped prisoner to justice again as soon as possible”.

“The escape of the boss Marco Raduano from the maximum security wing of the Nuoro prison of which we have all been able to see the incredible images is a further alarming episode of the situation in the penitentiaries of our country. The prime minister Giorgia Meloni and the minister Nordio from which we have heard insistently repeated the will of the firmness of the government’s action against organized crime they must explain how such a serious episode was possible This is why we will present a question to the Minister of Justice in the next few hours We need an answer on this and on the prison situation in general, after we also had news of two suicides only in the last few days. A situation on which the cry of alarm from the unions of the prison police has also arrived. It is essential that the government, in addition to the proclamations, clearly explains both the dynamics of recent events, and how it intends to intervene”. The declares it Democratic group leader in the Justice Commission Federico Gianassi.

Raduano boasts a long criminal career and has sentences that he must finish serving in 2046 for drug trafficking with aggravating mafia, murder, crimes against the person, against property and in the field of weapons and drugs. He was under high security 3. On February 3, he was notified of a sentence that became definitive to 19 years’ imprisonment, plus three years of probation, because the appeal to the Cassation had been declared inadmissible. This is a sentence linked to the maxi anti-mafia operation ‘Neve di Marzo’, coordinated by the DDA of Bari and carried out by the military of Vieste in October 2019 when a criminal association aimed at drug trafficking was defeated, aggravated by the mafia method, which used even weapons of war. The prison of Badu ‘e Carros is a maximum security prison where several terrorists and mafia are held and from which no one has ever escaped. One wonders how it could have happened that a prisoner of the security wing found the doors open enough to be able to escape. And there are doubts about the time of the escape: the Prison Police gave the alarm around 7 pm but the escape could date back to a few hours earlier.

The news was given by some trade unions who raised yet another alarm for the poor security conditions in which prison police officers work. “This escape in the disastrous prison system is the umpteenth confirmation of the inadequacy, even of the special circuit defined as high security – complaint Gennaro DeFaziogeneral secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police – A fact that causes the inflation of the 41-bis restriction to hard prison as a side effect. We have 18,000 prison police personnel lacking, inadequate equipment, non-existent or non-functioning technological and electronic systems. This while since the Government took office we have been waiting to be summoned by the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio, or at least by the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro delle Vedove, who seems to prefer trips to the territories and ‘private’ meetings to the official ones of the unions” “We have no sure news of how the escape could have taken place – says Giovanni Villa, regional secretary of the FNS Cisl – we trust in the forces of order so that the escaped person will be captured as soon as possible”. For the general secretary of Sappe, Donato Capece , “what happened is of unprecedented gravity and is the consequence of the wicked dismantling of prison security policies”. A situation of great alarm. “It is time to declare a state of emergency in prisons – the president of the union is pressing prison police unions, Giuseppe Moretti – That the Italian prison system is a bandwagon in disarray is a certain fact and someone needs to take to deed”.

“The escape from the maximum security prison of Nuoro of the boss from Foggia, Marco Raduano, is a very serious and disconcerting episode. In expressing the hope that he can be traced as soon as possible and brought to justice, and in acknowledging that the Dap has ordered urgent investigations, I announce that I will present an urgent question to ministers Nordio and Piantedosi to explain how such a serious event could have happened”. He declares it Carla Giuliano, M5S deputy and member of the Justice Commission. “I will urge the ministers to urgently review the judicial geography in the province of Foggia – he continues – with the reopening of justice offices and I will also ask Nordio and Piantedosi at what stage the elevation process of the San Severo and Cerignola police stations is at top-level management structures, as requested by me in January 2022, and whether there is an intention to open the Vieste police station, as requested and communicated to the M5S delegation by the former prefect of Foggia, Dr. Carmine Esposito. principals of legality and justice in the province of Foggia to make their presence felt alongside the citizens of the Capitanata”.