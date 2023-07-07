Home » He sows and harvests wheat alone for his students
News

He sows and harvests wheat alone for his students

by admin

Yakup Ateş, the Principal of Kabazlı Şehit İsmail Yavuz Primary and Secondary School, which is 10 kilometers away from the district center, started planting wheat on an 8-decare land belonging to the school 2 years ago. Ateş, who harvested wheat during the summer holidays and earned income, continued the same practice this year as well. Plowing fields and harvesting alone, Ateş spends his income on school and students in need. […]

See also  Zhang Wenhong: Shanghai's "clearing" is very difficult to treat critically ill people is a big challenge | Shanghai closed city | Shanghai epidemic |

You may also like

Bundestag Vice Kubicki sees the judgment of the...

ELN confirmed bilateral ceasefire from July 6 to...

Three tips for exercising in the heat

‘Prayed to die in Taliban custody’: Afghan woman

Unraveling the Mystery of Rudy Farias: A Shocking...

Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is...

A46 between Grevenbroich and Kapellen blocked for six...

S-Bahn traffic in Stuttgart: threshold fire slows down...

Prince Harry attended the American Independence Day celebration...

Two people captured in Cesar for false documentation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy