He sows and harvests wheat alone for his students

Yakup Ateş, the Principal of Kabazlı Şehit İsmail Yavuz Primary and Secondary School, which is 10 kilometers away from the district center, started planting wheat on an 8-decare land belonging to the school 2 years ago. Ateş, who harvested wheat during the summer holidays and earned income, continued the same practice this year as well. Plowing fields and harvesting alone, Ateş spends his income on school and students in need. […]

