He doused himself with petrol or alcohol and set himself on fire in the middle of the street. A 21-year-old from Cornuda was transferred to Padua late in the evening in desperate conditions.

The alarm was raised on Friday evening shortly after 8 pm in via della Pace, near the sports facilities. Two girls were walking on the road to return home, when they found a few tens of meters away the man completely engulfed in flames, screaming in the street. In shock, they found the clarity to call for help. The Cornuda carabinieri, the firefighters, an ambulance from the Montebelluna hospital arrived on the spot, while the Suem118 helicopter was raised from the Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso.

The man was rescued, and the flames that enveloped him were extinguished but his condition immediately appeared very serious. After carrying out the first operations in via Pace, he was then transferred to Padua to the severe burns department.

As far as we know, the 21-year-old has some mental health problems, for which he is known both to the Municipality and to the Ulss. The mayor Claudio Sartor went to the site of the tragedy a few moments after the intervention of the police. He spoke with some residents who testified to him how the perception in via della Pace was of a known situation and close to falling.