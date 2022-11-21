He stabbed his ex-wife and her current partner to death, then took his own life. A tragic event that took place between the evening of Sunday 20 and the early hours of Monday 21 November, between Spinea and Chirignago, in the Venetian area.

The body of the murderer, a man of Albanian origin, Viron Karabollaj, was later found in a shed, while on Sunday evening the lifeless bodies of the couple were found, a young 24-year-old, Flonino Merkuri, and of the woman, Vera Myrtaj, aged 37, cohabiting, also Albanian, killed with a knife.

The alarm had been raised by one of the woman’s daughters, worried because she had not been able to contact her mother. The searches had immediately focused on the ex-husband of the 37-year-old, untraceable in the hours following the double crime.

At dawn on Monday his body was found in a shed of a company in Chirignago, where he worked. At the site of the double homicide in Spinea there was a knife and a pistol, but, as has been ascertained since the first examination of the bodies, it was the cutting weapon that killed the two.

At the origin of the crime there would in all probability be the ex-husband’s inability to accept the end of the sentimental relationship.