He steals cheeses from a farm in Motta di Livenza, arrested




The 55-year-old of Indian origin was caught red-handed by the carabinieri. He had landed other hits in the previous days.

MOTTA OF LIVENCE. He steals cheese from a farm, but is arrested red-handed. It happened on the night between Sunday and Monday in Motta di Livenza. In handcuffs he ended up a 55enne of Indian origin.

He had entered the farm through a back door, and had targeted cheeses and the cash register. His intrusion, however, triggered thealarmand the owners called the carabinieri, who arrived on the spot in a few minutes.

When they entered they caught the thief in action and stopped him. Brought to his home and cornered, he spontaneously delivered other cheeses that had been stolen in the previous days by the same company. The arrested was then released, pending legal developments.

