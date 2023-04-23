He steals Councilor Maioriello’s bike but is chased by passers-by and tackled by the playground boys [notiziediprato.it]

He steals Councilor Maioriello’s bike but is chased by passers-by and tackled by the playground boys

The man was then handed over to the carabinieri who in the meantime arrived at Macrolotto Zero. The pentastellato politician: “I’ve seen so much civic sense and integration. This place is a security garrison”.

The attempted theft of a bike in the heart of Macrolotto Zero prompted a prompt chain reaction with a happy ending. The final tackle of the thief with delivery to the carabinieri, bears the signature of the boys, mostly minors, who frequent the playground between via Giordano and via Colombo, who flocked en masse, recalled by the screams of the rightful owner of the bike and of the other citizens who helped.

The episode took place this afternoon, 22 April, around 4 pm, and the municipal councilor of the Movimento 5 Stelle, Carmine Maioriello, told the story to Prato News. In fact, the stolen bike is his.

“I decided to make what happened to me public – says Maioriello – to give credit to these kids who are now my little heroes. I did not believe my eyes. And I sincerely thank the other people who didn’t think for a moment, hearing my cries, to intervene to give me a hand. Italians, Chinese doesn’t matter. I saw a great civic sense. It was a really nice afternoon, which started badly and finished in the best way”.

The bike, parked near the Etruscan pharmacy in via Pistoiese, was taken away by a North African who cut the padlock using wire cutters, later found nearby. “I was a short distance away from reaching a group of researchers from Faenza who wanted to see this neighborhood with a high Chinese presence up close and I saw the man running away on my bike towards via Giordano. – says Maioriello – I started running in that direction and screaming. An Italian passerby tried to stop him but failed. Then two Chinese stood in front of him, chasing him. The man fell but got up and continued walking towards the playground. Here, the many kids who were playing understood what was happening and dropped everything to intervene. A few seconds and they stopped the thief who they then handed over to the police who in the meantime arrived alerted by me. I was surprised and moved by everyone’s reaction. There was no indifference to which we are now accustomed. I saw great civic sense and integration. Nobody backed down. The playground has proven to be a safety garrison, better than the neighborhood police. One of those young men said to me, “Now you know we’re not just confusion.” And he is right, from today these guys are untouchable for me ”.

(e.b.)