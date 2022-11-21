Unfaithful workers in the crosshairs of the carabinieri. Thanks to the collaboration of the managers of the structures where two employees worked, the Carabinieri managed to identify the alleged perpetrators of as many suspicious shortages that occurred in the workplace.

For this reason, a worker with a criminal record, a 31-year-old of Albanian origins, was arrested in the last few hours (and subsequently released) who, “pinched” at the end of the night shift, was found in possession, in the trunk of his car, of a quintal of ferrous material (in other words, production scraps) stolen from his company, in the Vittorio Veneto area.

The suspicion is that the man, now being investigated for aggravated theft, had his own “channel” for reselling the stolen material to third parties.

Another complaint by the Carabinieri of Castelfranco for embezzlement against a 55-year-old found in possession of foodstuffs worth a hundred euros: from the first investigations it seems that the man had stolen the goods from the canteen where he worked, in the foothills area.