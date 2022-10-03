Home News He steals three cars, runs away and kills a cyclist: psychiatric examination on the 19-year-old from Riese
News

He steals three cars, runs away and kills a cyclist: psychiatric examination on the 19-year-old from Riese

by admin
He steals three cars, runs away and kills a cyclist: psychiatric examination on the 19-year-old from Riese

TREVISO. A psychiatric report on Steve Quentin, the young man from Riese who was arrested Saturday morning for having run over and killed a pensioner from Loria after robbing three women of as many cars. A mad race between Riese, Altivole, San Zenone and Onè di Fonte, studded with crashes and investments, and ended with the ramming of a carabinieri gazelle and the wounding of two soldiers. A fact that earned him the charge of attempted double murder.

Tomorrow morning at 10 there will be the hearing to validate Quintino’s arrest (defended by the lawyer Paola Miotti) and it is likely that a psychiatric report will be requested. Quentin, who is locked up in the prison of Santa Bona, alternates brief moments of lucidity with others of delirium. He sees people hostile to him and to each one he associates a number with a precise meaning. Very often he cries and asks to see his mother.

See also  Thieves in the kindergarten in Azzano, stolen money and food for the children's canteen

You may also like

The governor of Sardergna, Christian Solinas, was indicted...

Pumpkin from Belluno is a candidate to become...

[Save this photo]Who would have thought to talk...

Il Sole 24 Ore and Multiversity Group sign...

Kento: conscious listening – Patrizio Ruviglioni

Fini, with the right in power near Palazzo...

The carabinieri who stopped Steve Quintino in the...

Liceo Manzoni in Milan, families will pay the...

Overwhelmed by a stone slab, worker transported to...

Seven million to the Province of Belluno from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy