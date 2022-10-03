TREVISO. A psychiatric report on Steve Quentin, the young man from Riese who was arrested Saturday morning for having run over and killed a pensioner from Loria after robbing three women of as many cars. A mad race between Riese, Altivole, San Zenone and Onè di Fonte, studded with crashes and investments, and ended with the ramming of a carabinieri gazelle and the wounding of two soldiers. A fact that earned him the charge of attempted double murder.

Tomorrow morning at 10 there will be the hearing to validate Quintino’s arrest (defended by the lawyer Paola Miotti) and it is likely that a psychiatric report will be requested. Quentin, who is locked up in the prison of Santa Bona, alternates brief moments of lucidity with others of delirium. He sees people hostile to him and to each one he associates a number with a precise meaning. Very often he cries and asks to see his mother.