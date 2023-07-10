HE SUFFOCATED HIS PATRON WITH A PILLOW « cde News

INTERNATIONAL (Police) Paraguayan journalist living in Madrid, Adriana León, stated that a compatriot was sentenced to life imprisonment in Spain, after being found guilty of the murder of an elderly woman she was caring for. León explained that a camera in the woman’s room was key, since she captured the moment where the now convicted woman suffocated the victim with a pillow. We share with you the publication made by the El País media, where all the details of the event are told, by Patricia Peiró.

The time of the recording marks 3:15 in the morning of November 20, 2021. Elsa D. enters dressed in pajamas and her hair loose in the room of the elderly woman she cares for, Amelia, 92 years old. She carries a cushion in her hand. A camera placed on the bedside table is recording everything. The target is facing the door of the room that leads to a corridor. To the right, out of shot, is the headboard of the woman’s articulated bed. It is observed how Elsa looks at her, and stands next to her. From that moment in which the fixed image only shows the back and the hair of the caretaker and the end of the bed, what is seen loses importance with respect to what is heard. The complaints of the old woman, very dependent due to a stroke that she had suffered two years before, in 2019, can be heard clearly. These guttural sounds are gradually drowning out. There are five seconds left until half past three in the morning when the recording goes completely silent. At 3:39 a.m., the employee leaves the room and returns to her bed to sleep for five more hours. This recording has been the fundamental evidence for the police, the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution, who have undoubtedly agreed on one fact: Elsa murdered Amelia in cold blood, without her pulse shaking and for no apparent reason, because she He did not obtain any economic benefit or any kind with this death. Nor has the popular jury had any doubts, which has unanimously convicted her of murder.

In the reproduction of the video in the Provincial Court of Madrid, no one, including the defendant, lost detail of those 15 minutes in which the last minutes of Amelia’s life can be observed. The same thing happened to the victim’s eldest son the morning they found the body of his mother, lying in bed. At that moment, after mourning her, he began to review the memory card of the device that he himself had placed on the nightstand. “My sister called me and she told me that our mother had passed away. It wouldn’t take more than half an hour to go home and when I arrived, she surprised me with a strange wound on her nose and also the agony expression my mother had. I asked the Summa doctor if she was normal and if she could know exactly what she had died of, ”the son, Roberto R., told the judge. When the doctor told him that the exact cause could only be established with an autopsy, the eldest son hesitated about going down that path, until he remembered the camera that he had placed on the nightstand a few months before.

“I had put it so I could always keep an eye on my mother’s room, in case she needed something and I didn’t hear her,” Roberto explained in the living room. The recording device was programmed to activate when it detected movement or sound, the image could be seen in real time and the content was also stored on a memory card. “The camera was visible and Elsa knew that she was there, what I think she did not know is that what she recorded was stored on a card,” explained the victim’s son. That same morning, the children began to review the contents, while Elsa explained that she had gone to put Vicks Vaporub on the old woman at night and had left her “quiet”. After verifying that what was seen on the recording did not match what the caregiver had, they called the police, who came to the home. “That’s when her attitude began to change,” said the son.

“That video gave us reasonable indications of a violent death and we arrested her right there,” explained the investigator of the VI Homicide group who went to the house. While agents and family watched the video, Elsa waited in the kitchen, guarded by a police officer, impassive. The same attitude with which she has gone to the trial in which she faces a reviewable permanent prison for these facts. The agents also intervened her mobile phone, which drew a very different image from the one the family had up to that moment. “In her messages, she referred to her wife as a ‘daughter of a bitch,’ she said that she was fed up with her and that she was going to throw her out of bed,” said the homicide investigator.

In the instant messaging application that they analyzed, the defendant had deleted several messages that she had sent to a shaman from her country of origin, Paraguay. “He told her that she should be calm, that he had done work so that when she arrived she would be fine, but we did not know how to specify what those jobs consisted of,” the agent explained. The police verified that the defendant had obtained a ticket to return to Paraguay a few days after her murder. The researchers required the intervention of a Guarani interpreter. “We totally ruled out the theory that she had given him Vicks Vaporub because that medication is on the opposite table, and at no time is she seen going around the bed to get it,” the researcher specified.

“Look, at that moment I even thought what a mess I was getting this woman into, because I considered her like family, she always had a plate on the table at Christmas,” the son commented with his sister and his nephew at courthouse doors. In the video, you can see how the defendant turns on the light a couple of times and looks at the old woman, until she turns it off completely and she leaves the room with the pillow back to her room. She stays there sleeping until eight in the morning. She then sees Amelia again, looks at her again and that’s when she goes to wake up her daughter, who was spending the weekend in that house, despite the fact that normally the one who slept there was her brother. her. “He came and told me in a low voice, come, I think your mother is not breathing,” the woman told the room. The night before, her daughter had asked Elsa to wake her up with any problem, because at that time she was taking medication for a hernia and slept “like a log.” The recording also reflected the moment when the daughter enters the room and Elsa sobs next to her, next to Amelia’s bed.

The recording and the forensics, who ruled without a doubt that the injuries presented by the victim were compatible with suffocation caused by a pillow, have weighed in the jury’s decision. All nine members unanimously found the defendant guilty of murder. The Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution have requested permanent reviewable imprisonment considering that the victim, with a high degree of dependency, had no possibility of defense and that she was also surprised at dawn. The judge will now, at the beginning of next week, have the last word on the punishment that those 15 minutes of agony recorded by a camera on the bedside table deserve.

