MANZANO. In very serious conditions, a man of about 45 years old who on Sunday evening, 6 November, around 10 pm, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed into a public lighting pole in via del Cristo in Manzano.

In the impact he suffered very serious injuries.After the immediate alarm, the rescues sent by the nurses of the Sores power station: after a very short time an ambulance from Cividale del Friuli intervened on the spot and the helicopter landed.

The man was stabilized, reanimated, intubated and transported by ambulance, with the utmost urgency, to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

On site the Carabinieri of the Company of Palmanova for all the investigations and the Fire Brigade of the detachment of Cividale del Friuli. Causes under consideration. No other means involved.