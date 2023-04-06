The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, responded to the President of the Republic Gustavo Petro, about the request made 48 hours ago by the head of state about threats against him and that were published on social networks.

“48 hours ago, President Gustavo Petro asked me to resolve a complaint in which a person issued intimidation and expressions against his life and integrity. In that sense, I want to inform President Gustavo Petro and the country today that we have resolved the case.”said the Attorney General.

Who is the man who threatened President Petro?

After the work of a specialized team from the Threat Group of the National Directorate Against Human Rights Violations, Mr. Andres Mauricio Herrera Chingatewho through one of his accounts on a social network spread the intimidation.

“The aforementioned Mr. Herrera He was summoned for questioning and accepted responsibility for the facts. In the coming days, he will be charged with the crime of threats against human rights defenders and public servants,” said the head of the investigative body.

The Prosecutor’s Office also informed that the procedure will be carried out on the date established by the Judiciary.

It is worth remembering that two days ago via Twitter, the Attorney General’s Office announced that it had launched an investigation to find those responsible for a series of threats received by President Gustavo Petro Urrego via the Internet.