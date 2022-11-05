Home News He throws himself from a height of 4 meters to escape the agents and gets rid of drugs: arrested
He throws himself from a height of 4 meters to escape the agents and gets rid of drugs: arrested

Shortly after midday on Monday 31 October last, the agents of a Volante of the Udine Police Headquarters, during a check in the green area of ​​via Ramandolo, noticed a young man, sitting on a bench, who was observing them in turn.

Once the policemen got out of the service car to identify him, the man fled on foot, immediately followed by one of the officers.

The fugitive, finding himself with no way out, threw himself from a height of about 4 meters into an underlying box area, in via Forni di Sotto, where, after throwing two cellophane wrappers, he fell to the ground , immediately blocked by the second operator of the steering wheel, who had “cut” the road.

The agents discovered that 16 packages of cocaine were contained within the two wrappers thrown by the fugitive, weighing 36.1 grams.

The man, a 19-year-old Pakistani citizen residing in Udine, was rescued by the 118 staff, who was promptly intervened, who transported him to the hospital: the same young man was found in possession of the entrance keys to an apartment, in the same street.

Inside which, in the room used by the foreigner, the agents found a precision slingbar, dirty with narcotic substance, used for dividing the doses, and the sum of 2190 euros, in banknotes of different denominations, probable income of previous disposals.

The young man was then arrested for detention for the purpose of drug dealing, which was, like the money and the sling, seized. The 19-year-old is now hospitalized, where he will undergo surgery to resolve the fractures he sustained in both ankles from the fall.

