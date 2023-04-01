news-txt”>

A 35-year-old mother threw herself from a balcony in Celano with her 5-year-old son: the woman died instantly, the child is in intensive care.

“A tragedy – comments the mayor of Celano Settimio Santilli – she was the same age as my wife, I knew her parents very well too, we are shocked”.

The baby’s life is not in danger: after being transported by helicopter to the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, he was transferred to the Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome. Even if his conditions do not give particular concern, however, he remained in intensive care. The fall took place in a side street of via Fonte Grande, an ancient road that connects Celano to the Fucino plain. From what we learn, the woman before the gesture she phoned her eldest daughter around 6.50 am telling her to remind her father to take some papers. The husband and daughter also arrived on site and will leave for Rome to reach the little one A 3-meter flight was fatal to the woman. Gemma Paris threw herself from the window of the house that overlooks the internal terrace: the woman had been separated from her husband for some time and lived at home with her parents and her two children. According to the neighbors of the cases it is “a tragedy foretold unfortunately, it was not a socially easy situation”.

ANSA agency The man was head of urology at the Teramo hospital, retired for about a month (ANSA) See also 28 new confirmed cases in 31 provinces, including 1 local case

On behalf of the municipality of L’Aquila and personally, I express feelings of closeness and condolences to the community of Celano and its mayor, Settimio Santilli, shocked by a tragic event that leaves us astonished and unanswered. I embrace the pain of the family of the young victim and offer a prayer of hope for her child hospitalized in the L’Aquila hospital. There are no words to describe the anguish caused by dramas of such magnitude that in the space of two days have deeply marked both L’Aquila and Celano”. Thus the mayor of Aquila, Pierluigi Biondi, also recalling the massacre of the Tempera villa , where yesterday the bodies of the family of the well-known urologist Carlo Vicentini were discovered, who allegedly killed the family members and then took his own life.