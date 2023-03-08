PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (Special Envoy) During a task of preventive control of vehicles, loads and people, Special Agents and personnel of the Special Forces of the Regional Department No. 1 of the National Anti-drug Secretariat (Senad) detained a woman in front of the Dinatran post 40-year-old woman who was transporting more than 18 kilos of pressed marijuana from Arroyito to Pedro Juan

The procedure was carried out around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, during which the citizen MARIANA CONCEPCIÓN FERNÁNDEZ DE COLMAN, 40 years old, was arrested who – according to the anti-drug report – was traveling in a bus from the company Ciudad de Concepción who boarded at 12th street in the town of Arroyito, Concepción, bound for Pedro Juan, transporting 18 kilos with 300 grams of pressed marijuana in a suitcase, divided into 19 packages.

Given the evidence, the woman was arrested and – along with the cargo – placed at the disposal of the intervening prosecutor Celso René Morales, of the Specialized Unit for the Fight against Drug Trafficking of the Public Ministry.

