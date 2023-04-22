He treats it like a toy and the new stadium is still not finished. How Valencia found themselves at the bottom under the Singaporean owner

🇪🇸 Going back to La Liga 🦇 It seems like each match day confirms that Valencia CF are going down 😰 🤔 Do you think they can turn it around? Would it be the most shocking relegation in La Liga history?#LLL

“I don’t understand it, really,” said José Luis Gayà, captain of Valencia CF, sadly over the weekend. A few minutes earlier, his team had lost at home to Sevilla (0:2) in a match between two big Spanish clubs. Both teams have been strong competition for Real Madrid and Barcelona in the recent past. However, now their mutual duel had the attribute of a fight for salvation.

At the beginning of the 21st century, Valencia CF was one of the best football teams in the world. They lost twice in a row in the Champions League final (2000 and 2001), but won the league title twice in Spain (in the 2001/2002 and 2003/2004 seasons).

Left-back Gayà, who spent his entire career – including youth – at Valencia, has already experienced the worse era: with financial problems, frequent changes of coaches and also tension between the fans and the club’s management.

The case of Valencia shows what can happen to a leading football club if it is run by an owner who has money but doesn’t really care about the club.

Valencia’s problems are extensive. The team is currently in eighteenth place in La Liga, in the relegation zone, with only nine rounds left in the season.

Relegation – the first since 1986 and possibly only the second in the club’s history – has become a real scenario, but not too surprising in the current situation.

The current bad form is rather only the result of the long-term decline of the whole club.

In 2014, Peter Lim, a Singaporean stockbroker, became the majority owner of Valencia. Lim arrived at a time when Valencia was struggling with financial problems. He was supposed to be the man who would bring in the capital.

First, he paid 22 million euros (and borrowed another 72 million) to get a 70 percent stake. This later climbed to over 80 percent – and the total value of Lim’s investment exceeded 200 million euros.

However, after less than a decade at the club’s helm, fans are frustrated with him, even though he provides the money to keep the club running. They demand his departure.

However, there is currently no indication that Lim wants to sell the club.

The “lion” didn’t help either

Fans showed their displeasure ahead of February’s home game with Athletic Bilbao. Kick-off was scheduled for nine o’clock in the evening, but the fans arrived in front of the Mestalla stadium an hour earlier. They planned to enter its bowels only in the 19th minute, because the club was founded in 1919. In front of the stadium