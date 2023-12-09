He tried to defend a woman from a robbery and they killed him

A few hours after a homicide was recorded in the Mareigua neighborhood, yesterday afternoon another man was murdered in Valledupar, in an attempt to capture some individuals who minutes before had robbed a woman in the 7 de Agosto neighborhood.

The events were recorded on Carrera 27, when Junior Gómez, a ‘cobradario’ by trade, was chasing some criminals who were traveling on a motorcycle, who shot him multiple times to escape from the scene.

The victim was immediately helped by passers-by and drivers passing by the place, and was taken to the Santa Isabel clinic, where he died a few minutes after admission.

“When the young man saw that they were robbing a woman, he began to ask for help and began chasing the criminals who shot and the bullets hit him,” said a resident of the sector who witnessed the events.

With this case the number of people murdered in Valledupar this year increases to 125.

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

