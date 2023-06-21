He waits for his former work colleague on the street and stabs him [notiziediprato.it]

21.06.2023 h 08:31 comments

He waits for his former work colleague on the street and stabs him

The serious episode happened in via Zarini, late yesterday afternoon. Protagonists two twenty-year-olds, the wounder would have told the carabinieri that he had acted to take revenge for the teasing suffered in the workplace

The serious episode which, in the late afternoon of yesterday 20 June, involved two twenty-year-olds in via Zarini, both Italians and former work colleagues, still remains to be fully clarified. One of the two waited for the other and, after an argument, stabbed him in the buttock, near the Zarini bar, then ran away and threw the knife into the street.

Once tracked down by the carabinieri, who intervened on the spot together with the 118 rescuers, the man would have told the soldiers that he had acted to take revenge for teasing and bullying which, according to him, would have forced him to leave his job. Meanwhile, the wounded man was taken to hospital and taken care of by doctors. Despite the deep wound he would, fortunately, not be in danger of life. The wounder was instead heard for a long time in the barracks in via Picasso. The hypotheses of crime against him are those of injuries and illegal carrying of a weapon.

