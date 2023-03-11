Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali has said that he wanted to sit the President and the Election Commission to consult on the election but did not succeed.

Web Desk: According to details, while talking to the media in Peshawar, Governor KP Ghulam Ali said that he wanted to sit the President and the Election Commission to consult on the election but did not succeed. Informed the Election Commission about the concerns of the government.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that action should not be taken against the President under Article 6, PTI legal notice related to violation of the constitution was not received, it was found out through the media.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali said that I will be the first to accept the decision of the Supreme Court. He informed the Election Commission about the concerns of the caretaker provincial government. All responsibilities have to be fulfilled.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that if Imran Khan has 25 years of experience, then I have been elected for 40 years.