He wants to study? Sapiencia opens call to access undergraduate

Between September 26 and November 7, registration is open to access the more than 2,000 opportunities enabled by Sapiencia for access to higher education.

The call is aimed at people who want to start or continue their undergraduate studies, under the modality of forgivable credits, that is, they can be redeemed with academic merits, social service and the completion of the degree.

Credits will be granted according to the number of places available and the score obtained for each applicant, which corresponds to the person’s own characteristics.

Keep in mind that applicants who belong to the Afro-Colombian population, indigenous people, street vendors, LGTBIQ+ community, post-sentences or women victims of gender-based violence, among others, will add up to 10 extra points to access forgivable credits.

All requirements to access the benefits and register can be consulted at www.sapiencia.gov.co.

