The Police detained a 22-year-old man of foreign nationality, identified as José Ramón Rodríguez, who was allegedly carrying out illegal activities in the Villa Carolina neighborhood of the city.

According to the information provided by the Police, Rodríguez was captured at the moment he was leaving an ATM, which he had allegedly tampered with, placing a metallic device with adhesive tape in the money exit slot.

This device prevented cash from leaving and generated theft of it. In addition, during a preventive search, the police officers found two metal pieces with characteristics similar to those used in the ATM.

The individual was placed at the disposal of the competent authorities, where a guarantee control judge analyzed the material evidence and determined to shelter him with a security measure in a prison establishment.