He was arrested when he was mobilizing on a stolen motorcycle

In an operation, the Police managed to capture a 30-year-old man in flagrante delicto, for the crime of Reception, while he was carrying a red Honda motorcycle model 2022, which had allegedly been stolen minutes before by hauling in the Circunvalar sector in Neiva.

The police action was carried out by uniformed officers from quadrant 22 attached to CAI Ipanema, who were developing prevention and deterrence plans in the area. Thanks to their search, control and request for background work, they noticed the presence of the individual with the motorcycle in question, which led to his immediate arrest.

After the capture, the man was made available to the competent authority, and a guarantee control judge will be in charge of defining his judicial situation.

The National Police called on citizens to avoid leaving their motorcycles abandoned or improperly parked, and to report any suspicious situation through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol.

Caught with narcotics

In the midst of another isolated operation, while patrolling quadrant 8 attached to the CAI Leesburg, a man was identified moving through the Plaza Alcid neighborhood who voluntarily agreed to a search of a person.

This is how 37 doses of marijuana were found in his possession, achieving the capture of an 18-year-old person, who is a repeat offender in criminal behavior.

This person is left at the disposal of the competent authority, who will define his legal situation in the next few hours.