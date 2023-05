The incident occurred on the night of May 17, in Seyhan district, Yeşilyurt Mahallesi, Alparslan Türkeş Boulevard. While the patrol team of the Seyhan District Police Department and the neighborhood guards were practicing security, Yusuf Kaya, who was trying to be stopped, started to flee on foot. The suspect was caught before he could get far as a result of the pursuit of the police. Unlicensed gun and 39 bullets belonging to the gun were found during the suspect’s body search. […]

