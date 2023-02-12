Home News He was ‘caught’ on a stolen motorcycle
by admin
In Neiva, a man was captured by the Metropolitan Police, who was driving a stolen motorcycle.

This is how uniformed officers from quadrant 42 attached to the CAI Santa Rosa, in the development of surveillance and control activities on 81st Street with Carrera 1f in the Vicente Araujo neighborhood, observe a 26-year-old subject, who was mobilizing on a Pulsar motorcycle from color black and blue, who, upon noticing the presence of the uniformed men, tries to persuade, a situation for which an immediate and effective reaction is made, a preventive search is carried out, and in this way the engine and chassis numbers are verified, finding some inconsistencies.

Thus, they proceed to his capture, being left at the disposal of a guarantee judge for the crime of Reception, who in the next few hours will define his legal situation.

