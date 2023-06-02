A man was murdered this Friday, June 2, 2023, in Portoviejo. The event was recorded in the Fatima citadel when the man was waiting for the arrival of a water tanker.

The victim was identified as Darwin Cedeño Gutiérrez.

He was on board a motorcycle in the company of several people when the hitmen arrived and took him. they attacked bullets .

Immediately, the man was transferred to a health home where only his condition could be verified. death .

Cedeño’s acquaintances reported that months ago a brother of his was also murdered.

Police officers arrived at the scene of the crime to raise clues and start the investigation of the case.

From what was preliminarily known, the man was waiting for the tanker to coordinate the distribution of water among the residents of the upper area of ​​the sector.

