He was extorting a farmer from Pitalito since 2021

A farmer from Pitalito went to the GAULA Huila to report an extortion of which he had been a victim since 2021. To date, the farmer had already delivered $33 million pesos to the extortionist, this time the alleged offender demanded $10 million more pesos the victim for which he was caught in flagrante delicto.

The subject was accompanied to receive the extortion money with his brother, who apparently did not know what this payment was about and would have been deceived, for which he was released.

The farmer apparently received several threats and intimidating messages from the alleged extortionist, in addition to having been constrained with a firearm to pay large sums of money.

At the request of a prosecutor’s office, a judge sheltered the alleged extortionist in a prison with an insurance measure.

Likewise, in control operations, a subject was found in Maito with 500 grams of coca base.

The quadrant patrol in Maito was alerted by some citizens who were pointing out several suspicious subjects in the central part of the town, two uniformed officers went to the place, finding the people, one of them tried to move away to avoid the voluntary search but one of them the policemen managed to observe him.

In the search of the citizen, 500 grams of coca base was found hidden in his waist, which apparently would be sold in some neighboring municipalities.

The captured subject, 31 years old and a native of the village of San Francisco de Tarqui, was left at the disposal of the judicial authority to define the situation with justice.