Home News He was fined 3 points for driving the Mercedes-Benz Big G retrograde, Ma Sichun apologized – People – cnBeta.COM
News

He was fined 3 points for driving the Mercedes-Benz Big G retrograde, Ma Sichun apologized – People – cnBeta.COM

by admin
He was fined 3 points for driving the Mercedes-Benz Big G retrograde, Ma Sichun apologized – People – cnBeta.COM

August 15,Some netizens photographed Ma Sichun driving irregularly, driving on the left side of the road with the right turn signal, and opening the window to throw garbage.This incident caused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens bluntly said that they were driving a Mercedes-Benz big G luxury car of more than 3 million, but their quality did not show the noble appearance of a luxury car.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

In the early morning of August 16th, @Beijing Traffic Police reported that in response to the situation of “Ma Moumou’s traffic violation” reported on the Internet, after investigation: At 18:00 on August 9th, Ma Moumou drove by Tuofangying South Road, Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District. , there are traffic violations such as reverse driving, and the traffic control department has combined a fine of 300 yuan for related violations and 3 points on the driver’s license.

It is understood that Ma Moumou is the actor Ma Sichun.

On the morning of August 16, Ma Sichun apologized on Weibo:

I went to the traffic control department yesterday to communicate the incident and accept the punishment. It is personal, but the impact is poor. The various discussions that have arisen from this are deeply self-blame.

Thanks to all the people who love me, love deeply, take responsibility, I don’t make excuses for my mistakes, it’s my fault. There should be no luck in life, and in thinking, we must keep in mind that “do not do evil for small things”.

See also  Hubble captures the largest near-infrared image of space ever taken - Scientific Exploration - cnBeta.COM

I will keep in mind my behavior today, conduct deep reflection, and be more strict with myself in the future. Please continue to supervise.

You may also like

Jordan and Traffik, the knives and the vandalized...

Anyang, Henan: Promoting the development and upgrading of...

The 12-year-old died injured in a car accident...

Pd, here are the young under 35 capilista...

Off to the new 10-day paternity leave. The...

Sanxingdui discovered the first winged beast: carrying a...

Pd, Read leaders in Lombardy and Veneto. Ira...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Current Political Highlights The...

M5S, today the parliamentarians to choose the candidates....

[Front-line interviews]Epidemic lockdown of 150,000 tourists trapped in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy