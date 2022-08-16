August 15, Some netizens photographed Ma Sichun driving irregularly, driving on the left side of the road with the right turn signal, and opening the window to throw garbage. This incident caused heated discussions among netizens. Some netizens bluntly said that they were driving a Mercedes-Benz big G luxury car of more than 3 million, but their quality did not show the noble appearance of a luxury car.

In the early morning of August 16th, @Beijing Traffic Police reported that in response to the situation of “Ma Moumou’s traffic violation” reported on the Internet, after investigation: At 18:00 on August 9th, Ma Moumou drove by Tuofangying South Road, Jiuxianqiao, Chaoyang District. , there are traffic violations such as reverse driving, and the traffic control department has combined a fine of 300 yuan for related violations and 3 points on the driver’s license.

It is understood that Ma Moumou is the actor Ma Sichun.

On the morning of August 16, Ma Sichun apologized on Weibo:

I went to the traffic control department yesterday to communicate the incident and accept the punishment. It is personal, but the impact is poor. The various discussions that have arisen from this are deeply self-blame.

Thanks to all the people who love me, love deeply, take responsibility, I don’t make excuses for my mistakes, it’s my fault. There should be no luck in life, and in thinking, we must keep in mind that “do not do evil for small things”.

I will keep in mind my behavior today, conduct deep reflection, and be more strict with myself in the future. Please continue to supervise.