He was in charge of providing food to gang members and collecting extortion, says the Armed Forces

He was in charge of providing food to gang members and collecting extortion, says the Armed Forces

A woman accused by the authorities of being a member of a criminal structure, was captured this Thursday by elements of the Armed Forces.

According to the authorities, the woman was identified as Claudia Nohemí Figueroa Lima, alias “La Mosquita”, a member of the Mara Salvatrucha.

The gang member was located in the canton of Lomas de Alarcón, Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán. “He was in charge of providing food to the gang members and collecting extortion in the area,” said the Armed Forces.

Figueroa Lima was handed over to the National Civil Police (PNC) to answer for their criminal actions.

