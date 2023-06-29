He was in charge of providing food to gang members and collecting extortion, says the Armed Forces

A woman accused by the authorities of being a member of a criminal structure, was captured this Thursday by elements of the Armed Forces.

According to the authorities, the woman was identified as Claudia Nohemí Figueroa Lima, alias “La Mosquita”, a member of the Mara Salvatrucha.

To Claudia Nohemi Figueroa Lima (a) The Mosquito, a member of the MS13, we located in the canton of Lomas de Alarcón, Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán. He was in charge of providing food to the gang members and collecting extortion in the area. was delivered to the @PNCSV to answer for… pic.twitter.com/1wsDFOgGJo — ARMED FORCE (@FUERZARMADASV) June 29, 2023

The gang member was located in the canton of Lomas de Alarcón, Atiquizaya, Ahuachapán. “He was in charge of providing food to the gang members and collecting extortion in the area,” said the Armed Forces.

Figueroa Lima was handed over to the National Civil Police (PNC) to answer for their criminal actions.

