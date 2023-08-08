Home » HE WAS LOOKING FOR WORK AND FOUND DEATH « cde News
CAPIIBARY (special envoy) Luis Martínez Insfrán, 42 years old, was stabbed to death by his co-worker, the incident occurred in a ranch at approximately 2:00 AM, according to data provided to Informativo Dejavú News

Relatives of the deceased mentioned that Luis went to Chaco 7 months ago in search of a job opportunity and they received the worst news this morning.

Luis’s cousin Menelio mentioned to the administrator of this Page that his relative’s body was recently lifted by the forensic doctor and will be taken to Filadelfia, Chaco to later transfer the deceased to the city of Capiibary.

In contact with the person in charge of La Estancia where Luis Martínez worked, he mentioned that the alleged perpetrator of the murder is in custody.

