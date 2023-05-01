Home » He was on a motorcycle with altered identification systems
News

He was on a motorcycle with altered identification systems

by admin
He was on a motorcycle with altered identification systems

The Neiva Police captured a man in the municipality of Aipe. This individual was surprised by the uniformed officers while riding a motorcycle along Carrera 13 with Calle 5. Upon being verified by the auto technician, it was discovered that the motorcycle had its identification systems altered, with the engine re-engraved and a plate with numbering different from the original.

The uniformed officers of the quadrant, in coordination with members of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section and National Army personnel, managed to capture the 21-year-old young man, who was placed at the disposal of the competent authority for prosecution for the crime of Falsehood. I would mark. A guarantee control judge will define his legal situation in the next few hours.

It may interest you: A man was captured in El Agrado, Huila, for carnal access

Palermo

In another event, the uniformed officers attached to the Palermo Police Station managed to capture a man in flagrante for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

The subject, identified as 20-year-old “Alejo”, was captured on Calle 7 with Carrera 4 in possession of 35 bazuco ballots. According to the authorities, the drug was ready to be marketed in the sector.

The man was made available to the competent authorities for prosecution, where a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.

See also  "Procedures of the Ministry of Finance are free": District

You may also like

President of the Republic congratulated the Paraguayan people...

Pope confirms that he is on a mission...

For May 1, a holiday for eight million...

Protest in Swat against arbitrary fares

Karol G’s colorful look changes throughout her career

fight against precariousness and security the common objectives...

Despite contributing to economic prosperity, workers are facing...

The winning song of the Vallenato Festival was...

The “Hong Kong Motors Northward” plan will accept...

City of Naples – Presentation of the New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy