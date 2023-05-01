He was on a motorcycle with altered identification systems

The Neiva Police captured a man in the municipality of Aipe. This individual was surprised by the uniformed officers while riding a motorcycle along Carrera 13 with Calle 5. Upon being verified by the auto technician, it was discovered that the motorcycle had its identification systems altered, with the engine re-engraved and a plate with numbering different from the original.

The uniformed officers of the quadrant, in coordination with members of the SIJIN Criminal Investigation Section and National Army personnel, managed to capture the 21-year-old young man, who was placed at the disposal of the competent authority for prosecution for the crime of Falsehood. I would mark. A guarantee control judge will define his legal situation in the next few hours.

Palermo

In another event, the uniformed officers attached to the Palermo Police Station managed to capture a man in flagrante for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

The subject, identified as 20-year-old “Alejo”, was captured on Calle 7 with Carrera 4 in possession of 35 bazuco ballots. According to the authorities, the drug was ready to be marketed in the sector.

The man was made available to the competent authorities for prosecution, where a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation.