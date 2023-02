Uniformed members of the Neiva Metropolitan Police arrested a man on Calle 11 with Carrera 19 in the capital opita, who was riding a Suzuki motorcycle. The 19-year-old man, upon noticing the presence of the uniformed officers, tried to evade them, for which they reacted immediately and […]

The entry He was riding a stolen motorcycle was first published in Diario del Huila.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook