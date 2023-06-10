He was the last one to walk out of the examination room, but he was praised by countless netizens, and his eyes were wet

On the afternoon of June 9, Xiao Ming (pseudonym), the only blind candidate in Guangdong this year, finished his biology exam. He was the last candidate in the province to finish the college entrance examination. On the first day of the college entrance examination, the video of him stepping into the examination room with vigorous and firm steps won likes from all over the Internet, and countless people’s eyes were wet. Netizens praised: Doing your best for your dreams is the best appearance of youth. How did he survive the three-day college entrance examination? How does the invigilator feel? How hard did everyone do for him to pass the exam?

“I especially admire his tenacity”

During the three-day exam, Chen Pengcheng, a physical education teacher at the Middle School Affiliated to South China Normal University (hereinafter referred to as “Huafu”), and a Braille teacher jointly invigilated Xiaoming. It was the first time for Chen Pengcheng to invigilate a test for a blind candidate, and it was also the first time to witness a Braille test paper. “There are more than a dozen pages in the test paper, and each page is much thicker than normal test papers because they are all translated Braille.” What impressed Chen Pengcheng most was the first day of the test. Chinese is the longest part of all subjects in the college entrance examination. Ke, is 150 minutes, and Xiao Ming takes half more time than others, that is, 3 hours and 45 minutes. After Xiao Ming finished his exam, it was already 12:45 noon.

Chen Pengcheng said that Xiaoming’s exam ended later than other candidates, but the exam started at the same time. “After the Chinese exam, there was only an hour of rest in the middle, and then the math test was really not easy.”

As a physical education teacher, Chen Pengcheng felt physically overwhelmed during the three-day invigilation, not to mention that Xiao Ming was writing hard for every exam. Questions, the right hand uses their exclusive braille mold to punch holes. The whole process is particularly exhausting.”

After three days of invigilation, Chen Pengcheng’s greatest feeling was that the examinee’s willpower was particularly tenacious, “I admire him from the bottom of my heart!”

Liu Hua, deputy director of Huafu Teaching Office and deputy chief examiner of Huafu test center, told the reporter of Yangcheng Evening News that Huafu has done a lot of preparatory work to remove various obstacles for blind candidates this year, including but not limited to: The security check channel, the elevator goes directly to the examination room; paper towels, warm water and other items are provided in the separate examination room for candidates to use; the examination room closest to the examination office is activated, and the fastest response to special situations is made; a special school teacher and a responsible The teacher of the blind person serves as the invigilator; the test room time for the blind is extended by 50% for each subject, and the relevant test staff in each link of the test room are responsible on their posts; the lunch problem of the candidate is also specially considered, but after soliciting the candidate’s opinion, he Meals and lunch breaks are not available at the test center.

The content of the Braille test paper is similar to that of the ordinary test paper

After the video of Xiao Ming entering the examination room was swiped this year, the comment with the most likes was: The progress of society reflects more care and support for different disabled people!

It is understood that the number of applicants for the national college entrance examination this year has reached 12.91 million. There are 7,726 test centers nationwide, 345,000 ordinary test rooms, 26,000 backup test rooms, and 1.013 million invigilators. This year, a total of 11 provinces in 11 provinces specially ordered braille exam papers for blind candidates, and the country also provided reasonable convenience and help within its ability to more than 10,000 disabled candidates.

It is reported that the printing of Braille test papers is complicated. Braille uses “square” as the unit, and each square has 6 dots. Through the arrangement and combination of these dots, different meanings can be expressed. Generally, two squares are needed to express the syllable of a Chinese character. The content and difficulty of the Braille test paper are similar to those of ordinary candidates. When there are graphics in the test paper, it needs to be changed and reformed, because blind people cannot touch the graphics.

In 2014, under the great attention of the Ministry of Education and the China Disabled Persons’ Federation, my country’s first Braille test paper for ordinary college entrance examinations was born. Li Jinsheng, a 46-year-old blind examinee from Henan, became the first examinee in my country to use Braille test papers to take the general college entrance examination. In 2019, Ang Ziyu, a blind candidate from Anhui Province, scored 551 points in the test, 55 points higher than the local admission line.

The first blind candidate in Guangzhou to be admitted to Xinghai in 2021

In 2021, Wang Guangbin, the first blind examinee in Guangzhou, received high attention. He was also the only blind examinee in Guangdong Province that year.

Two years have passed, and one of Wang Guangbin’s invigilators at that time, Ruan Muhan from Huafu, still vividly remembers the invigilation scene at that time. Ruan Muhan recalled that the school paid special attention to the only test room for blind people. When Wang Guangbin came to the Huafu test site, Chen Huihua, the deputy secretary of the school’s party committee, picked him up at the school gate. Teachers led him along the way and helped him get test supplies. Go to the downstairs of the examination room, hand over to the examination teacher, and send it to the examination room by elevator. “The examinee has to go to the toilet during the exam, and the invigilator also supports him all the way.” Ruan Muhan said, “Blind candidates have to use special molds to type Braille, which is very exhausting. I remember that the exam room was air-conditioned at that time. I don’t feel hot, but because Wang Guangbin needs to keep tapping, he sweats profusely almost every time he finishes writing a question.”

Teacher Wei Danyang of Huafu is another invigilator of Wang Guangbin in 2021. During the three-hour math test, he has been observing how he answers the questions. “It is said that when Wang Guangbin was 8 years old, he was already an apprentice of Professor Li Songwen, the director of the piano department of Xinghai Conservatory of Music. He had learned piano from Professor Li for eleven years in the year of the college entrance examination.” Wei Danyang, a music teacher, watched Wang Guangbin’s slender and flexible left hand Touching the questions with his fingers, he wrote on the braille board with the awl-like pen in his right hand, “I feel a bit like sending a telegram, and the rhythmic sound sounds as beautiful as piano music!” Wei Danyang said.

In the end, Wang Guangbin was admitted to the Xinghai Conservatory of Music, which he dreamed of, as he wished. In addition to studying, he is also enthusiastic about public welfare, helping blind children like him.

