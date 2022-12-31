Listen to the audio version of the article

Joseph Ratzinger-Benedict XVI: it is with joy and emotion that I write these lines speaking of him, the new Pope. It is the joy of those who – having had the opportunity to know him closely, to be consecrated bishop by the imposition of his hands – he knows who this man is, to whom Providence now entrusts the keys of Peter. It is the emotion of those who remember his deep faith and exquisite humanity. Of those who perceive to what abyss of delivery of love to God and to men his heart opened wide in saying yes to the call, similar to the one that resounded one day for Peter the Fisherman on the shores of the lake of Galilee.

So who is this man really? And why this name of Benedict, an apparent discontinuity with the immediate predecessors? Joseph Ratzinger is above all a man who from an early age staked his whole life for the cause of the Gospel: without this enamored and living faith, nothing can be understood about him. Prisoner of the invisible, convinced and passionate disciple of Christ, he was fearless in all the complex seasons of his existence, from the tragedy of war to the difficult years of post-war Germany, from the epic events of post-war reconstruction to the season of ” opulent society” which developed from the 1960s up to the immediate days of the crisis of ideologies and post-modern relativism, the barbarity of terrorism and the new winds of war at the dawn of the third millennium.

In everything man of our time, intensely participating and interpreting his events, Ratzinger was the believer, his feet planted on the earth, his gaze turned towards the God who comes. As a priest, as a professor of theology and thinker appreciated throughout the world, as bishop of a metropolis like Munich, as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Ratzinger bore witness to the truth with humility and courage, without giving in to fashions and without ever pleasing the logic of success in this world. The passion for the truth is nothing other than his love for Christ. His firm purpose of serving it and announcing it to men is none other than his obedience to the Master who sends the disciple to the ends of the earth.

Whoever separated truth from love in Ratzinger would have understood nothing of this man, of his intellectual refinement, of the passion of his life, of the mercy and attention to others with which he is endowed. In the speech for the celebration that preceded the Conclave he was simply himself, opening his heart to us: truth and mercy are the key words of that homily, which today appears as a precious indication for the days to come. The truth is not told against someone, but for the love of all. Mercy is not naive irenism, but love ready to give its life bearing witness to the only horizon of light and hope that never disappoints: God.

The giant of faith is the witness of Christ’s charity. John Paul II knew this well, as he appreciated Ratzinger not only for his loyalty and extraordinary culture and intelligence, but above all – as he once admonished me – for his goodness. And it is this mixture of love and truth that has always favored in him the ability to dialogue with our times and with its challenges, starting with those of secular culture, which in the highest and most significant representatives has reciprocated with equal knowledge and respect (just think of the acknowledgments of the Académie in France and the recent public dialogue with Habermas).