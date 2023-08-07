“He will continue to be our helmsman”: Chancellor Leyva comes out in defense of Petro

The last few days have been by far, one of the most difficult so far in the first year of Gustavo Petro’s government, since the president had to see his son answer to justice for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment later that his ex-daughter-in-law, Day Vásquez, presented compromising evidence about the actions of Nicolás Petro that have been the subject of conversation and debate in recent days.

The truth is that after several clarifications made by both Nicolás Petro and Day Vásquez about the ignorance of the money they had received from the businessmen Lopesierra and Hilsaca, many Colombians are not convinced about this version and continue pointing to the president to move away of his position.

For all this, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva decided to leave a message of solidarity to the president of the republic, coming out in defense of Petro this Monday, August 7, the day on which the anniversary of the arrival of the first left-wing president in history is celebrated. from Colombia.

It was through his Twitter account that the Chancellor read a few words for Gustavo Petro:

“Citizens and citizens: I have not communicated through this medium for days… Those who bet that Gustavo Petro will not finish his term or those who think that he or his campaign may be linked to money from bad sources or not informed are wrong. Thinking with desire is one, the truth is another”, Gustavo Petro began by saying.