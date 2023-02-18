In the El Edén neighborhood of Valledupar, a man took his own life after shooting himself in the head with a firearm. The incident occurred around noon this Friday.

The victim in this case was identified as Héctor Julio Pacheco Beleño, 36, who was left lifeless inside his home.

His sentimental partner, Nellys Johana Camacho López, said that in the morning he left the house and when he returned he found him lifeless.

Pacheco Beleño was a farmer, had no legal records, and allegedly had beaten his wife moments before and this would have led him to take his own life.

His body was transferred by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office to the Legal Medicine morgue.

