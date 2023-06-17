Head municipalities of Alto Paraná will form a metropolitan area association to solve common problems

The head municipalities of Alto Paraná will form a metropolitan area association to address common problems, such as mobility and infrastructure. The first meeting was held in Ciudad del Este, with the presence of mayors and their representatives.

The first conformation meeting of the association of the metropolitan area of ​​the East was carried out last Wednesday (14) in Ciudad del Este. It will be made up of the following municipalities: Ciudad del Este, Presidente Franco, Minga Guazú, Hernandarias and Yguazú.

The first step will be to establish a common office in the Municipality of Ciudad del Este to deal with issues of interest and problems that affect the metropolitan areas.

The main challenges consist of achieving improvements in critical aspects such as mobility, coverage of basic services, shared infrastructure, air quality, water, among others.

The initiative is headed by the Vice Ministry of Urban Planning and Habitat, led by the architect Jorge Boss, with the aim of helping large regions of the world to coordinate actions between municipalities that face similar problems and can solve them.

The mayor of President Franco, Roque Godoy (PLRA), stated that the problems in the mentioned cities are common, and therefore require joint action. He pointed out that between Ciudad del Este and Presidente Franco, which are very close, there are many similar situations. “For people who work every day, it doesn’t matter much if it’s Franco or Ciudad del Este, they just want to get to work well. But being different cities, it is difficult for us to solve some problems, ”he said.

For his part, the architect Cristian Ortiz, from the Municipality of Presidente Franco, indicated that through the association a team could be formed to carry out studies of the common problems that affect said municipalities. Ortiz also highlighted the main concern for the increase in traffic in the region with the authorization of the Integration Bridge.