Head of American university resigns after anti-Semitism riot

© AFP

Liz Magill, president of the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), is resigning after criticism that the university administration is too lax in dealing with anti-Semitism. This was reported by the school’s supervisory board.

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM

Magill was one of the presidents of three universities, including Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, that came under fierce criticism after a US Congressional hearing on clashes between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel protesters over the war between Israel and Hamas . Jewish students reported increasing anti-Semitism on their campuses.

Magill and her two colleagues were asked whether calling for genocide against Jews is against school policy. The chairmen gave cautious, legal answers and noted, among other things, that it depends on “the context”. They later added that their statements did not mean that people can get away with anti-Semitism at universities.

UPenn’s board of trustees called a special meeting on Saturday after a major donor withdrew a donation of about $100 million. The chairman of the supervisory board is also resigning. Magill will stay on until a replacement is found.

Share this: Facebook

X

