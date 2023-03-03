On March 1, President Xi Jinping held talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who was on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in January 1992, China and Belarus have gone through 31 years of friendly cooperation. In September last year, the leaders of the two countries jointly announced that China-Belarus relations will be upgraded to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, injecting strong impetus into bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields has been gradually deepened, and cooperation in international and regional affairs has become increasingly close—the “all-weather” friendship between China and Belarus has continuously reached new heights.

shoulder to shoulder, stand firmly together

“I have been to China many times and it is a great pleasure to visit China again in the near future and meet with Chinese leaders, especially my old friend President Xi Jinping, he is a very wise, creative and up-to-date leader .” Before Lukashenko’s visit to China this time, in an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, he was full of expectations for meeting old friends.

The X8151 China-Europe Railway Express, which is fully loaded with daily necessities, is about to depart from Xi’an International Port Station to Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

This visit to China is Lukashenko’s 13th visit to China or attending activities in China since he was elected president in 1994. Lukashenko attended the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, and attended the first and second “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum.

During the talks on March 1, President Xi Jinping emphasized that the friendship between China and Belarus is unbreakable, and the two sides should continue to enhance political mutual trust and be each other’s true friends and good partners unswervingly. President Lukashenko said that the hearts of the Belarusian people are always connected with the Chinese people, and they will stand firmly with China at any time. Belarus firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, firmly supports and actively participates in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative, global security initiative and global development initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping.

In May 2015, President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Belarus. During the visit, President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the China-Belarus Regional Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, visited the History Museum of the Great Patriotic War in Belarus, met with representatives of World War II veterans, inspected the China-Belarus Industrial Park, signed the China-Belarus Friendship and Cooperation Treaty and China-Belarus Agreement on Further Development and Deepening Joint statement of comprehensive strategic partnership. This historic visit was recorded in the annals of history with its fruitful results and became an important milestone in the history of China-Belarus relations.

Belarusian art lover Martinevskaya (middle) teaches Chinese painting at the Confucius Institute at Belarusian State University in Minsk.

Under the leadership of the heads of state’s diplomacy, the relations between the two countries have continued to develop. Last September, President Xi Jinping and President Lukashenko met in Samarkand and jointly decided to upgrade China-Belarus relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership, realizing a historic leap in China-Belarus relations. In that meeting with President Xi Jinping, Lukashenko said that the upgrade of Belarus-China relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership fully conforms to the current situation and needs of Belarus-China relations. Belarus will unswervingly deepen its relations with China. Firmly support China‘s continuous development and growth, firmly support China‘s realization of national reunification, firmly support China‘s position on core issues such as Taiwan, and will always stand shoulder to shoulder with China and be China‘s most reliable friend.

Hand in hand, cooperation enters the fast lane

On November 4, 2022, the Belarusian National Biotechnology Company’s full-circle high-tech agro-industrial complex project undertaken by a Chinese company held a commissioning ceremony in Minsk Oblast, Belarus.

This project is the first amino acid production enterprise in Belarus and the first foreign exchange earning and import substitution project in Belarus grain deep processing industry. Lukashenko, who attended the commissioning ceremony, said that the project will help improve the technological level of Belarus, become a locomotive that drives the country’s development, and is also a vivid proof of the high-level relationship between Belarus and China.

In the Minsk Oblast of Belarus, workers work in the workshop of the Belarusian State Biotech Company full cycle high-tech agro-industrial complex project.

In recent years, the economic and trade relations between China and Belarus have been continuously deepened, and practical cooperation in various fields has achieved fruitful results. Statistics show that the bilateral trade volume between China and Belarus has increased from US$60.8 million at the beginning of the establishment of diplomatic relations to US$5.08 billion in 2022, an increase of nearly 83 times. A large number of cooperative projects have taken root in Belarus, among which the most representative ones include the full-cycle high-tech agro-industrial complex project, the China-Belarus Industrial Park, and the Geely Automobile Manufacturing Project in Belarus. In Belarus, these projects are widely known, and some have successfully filled the gaps in the local related industries.

May 12, 2015 was a very encouraging day for the builders of the China-Belarus Industrial Park. President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan inspected the industrial park accompanied by President Lukashenko. The two heads of state also signed the blueprint for the development of the industrial park.

Under the joint attention and personal promotion of the two heads of state, this project, known as the pearl on the “Belt and Road”, has entered the fast lane of development.

The opening ceremony of the “Belarusian National Pavilion” was held in the China-Belarus Industrial Park in the suburbs of Minsk. Belarusian products were officially sold through the account of the Chinese e-commerce platform “Belarusian National Pavilion”.

As of February this year, there were 107 enterprises settled in the China-Belarus Industrial Park. In 2022, the net profit of enterprises in the industrial park will increase by 140% compared with the previous year. At present, the industries entering the park involve machinery manufacturing, e-commerce, new materials, traditional Chinese medicine, artificial intelligence, 5G network development and other fields, and the intended investment exceeds US$1.3 billion. Karodeyev, the first deputy general manager of China-Belarus Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd., said that Belarus has learned about China‘s speed and quality through the construction of the industrial park, and has also strengthened its confidence in future development.

After the talks on March 1, the two heads of state jointly signed the “Joint Statement between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Belarus on the Further Development of the All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Two Countries in the New Era”, and witnessed the signing of economic and trade, industry, agriculture, customs, science and technology, A number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of health, tourism, sports, and localities.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Belarus economic and trade cooperation will continue to maintain high-quality development and create more benefits for the two peoples.

Heart to heart, people-to-people exchanges are closer

On December 19, 2022, the 7th “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Translation Contest ended successfully in the China-Belarus Industrial Park in Belarus. The Belarusian translator Szymanovich who won the championship of the professional group expressed his joy beyond words.

This annual competition for college students and professional translators in China and Belarus aims to create a platform for the exchange of scientific and technological translation talents between China and Belarus, to help cultivate high-level scientific and technological translation talents, and to provide high-level talent support for the development of Chinese-funded enterprises in Belarus. Belarusian Chinese learners are enthusiastic about participating.

The Confucius Institute at Belarusian State University held a stamp and first day cover issuance ceremony for “Eastern Calendar: Year of the Rabbit” in Minsk. The staff displayed the Chinese Year of the Rabbit stamps and first day covers issued by the Ministry of Communications and Informatization of Belarus.

For a long time, the personnel exchanges between China and Belarus have become increasingly close, and the emotional bond between the two peoples has become stronger. The number of exchange students between China and Belarus has increased rapidly, and the number of Chinese students studying in Belarus has exceeded 7,000. The two sides set up cultural centers in each other’s capitals. China has opened 6 Confucius Institutes and 2 Confucius Classrooms in Belarus. Learning Chinese has become a common practice in Belarus. The “Happy Chinese New Year” event has been held in Belarus for nine consecutive years, and the Chinese Spring Festival is becoming more and more popular. The two countries also co-hosted activities such as “Tourism Year”, “Education Year”, “Culture Day”, “Film Week” and “Photo Exhibition”.

“Belarus is my motherland, and China is my second hometown.” Tang Ya, a Belarusian girl who has studied Chinese for more than ten years, expressed the aspirations of many Belarusian youths. In the eyes of many Belarusians, China is not only a sincere partner of Belarus, but also a loyal friend who stands in the same boat through thick and thin.

In Minsk, the capital of Belarus, an elementary school student showed his painting in support of China‘s fight against the new crown pneumonia epidemic.

The people of the two countries will never forget that at the beginning of the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, the Belarusian Il-76 special plane transported 20 tons of anti-epidemic supplies to China; when Belarus was short of anti-epidemic supplies, the Chinese government successively delivered seven batches of vaccines and prevention and control supplies to Belarus . The people of China and Belarus have helped each other and cooperated closely, fully demonstrating the high level and particularity of the relationship between the two countries, and writing a true story of sharing weal and woe and helping each other.

People expect that under the guidance of the heads of state’s diplomacy, the development of China-Belarus relations will open up a new situation, the cooperation between China and Belarus in various fields will be rejuvenated, and the people of the two countries will continue to write more “all-weather” friendship stories.

