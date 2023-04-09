Beijing in early April is full of flowers and spring. On the afternoon of April 6, President Xi Jinping held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People. Subsequently, President Xi Jinping held a China-France-EU tripartite meeting with Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. President Xi Jinping also met with Von der Leyen that afternoon. On the afternoon of April 7, President Xi Jinping held an informal meeting with President Macron in Guangzhou Pine Garden.

The world today is undergoing profound historical changes. The face-to-face exchanges between the leaders of China, France and China will not only help to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen dialogue and cooperation, but also help to jointly maintain world peace and stability, promote common development and prosperity, and jointly address global challenges.

Care for the stability of China-France-China-EU relations

During the talks with President Macron, President Xi Jinping spoke positively of the positive and steady development momentum of China-France relations, emphasizing that stability is a prominent feature and precious asset of China-France relations, which deserves careful care by both sides.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Macron, China-France relations have maintained sound development, the two countries have achieved effective strategic communication, fruitful practical cooperation, and maintained good communication and coordination in international and regional affairs. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2014, President Xi Jinping summarized the spirit of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France as “independence, mutual understanding, foresight, mutual benefit and win-win”. Upholding this spirit, Sino-French relations have always been at the forefront of China‘s relations with Western powers.

Looking around the world, the world is not peaceful. Humanity has just emerged from the haze of the new crown epidemic, but it is facing unprecedented multiple crises and challenges. Economic recovery is struggling, the development gap is widening, hotspot issues are emerging one after another, geo-political conflicts are intensifying, and the global development process has also encountered serious setbacks.

During the talks with President Macron on the 6th, President Xi Jinping pointed out that the world today is undergoing profound historical changes. A firm promoter with the ability and responsibility to transcend differences and shackles, adhere to the general direction of China-France comprehensive strategic partnership that is stable, reciprocal, pioneering, and upward, practice true multilateralism, and maintain world peace, stability, and prosperity.

President Macron said that he fully agrees with President Xi Jinping’s positive comments on France-China relations and the important suggestions on developing bilateral relations. He said that although France and China have different development models, the two sides respect each other and communicate frankly. Cooperation in various fields has achieved mutual benefit and reciprocity. At the same time, important progress has been made in cooperating to cope with the global challenges facing the world today.

On April 6, the fifth meeting of the Sino-French Entrepreneurs Committee was held in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Talking about China-EU relations, President Xi Jinping emphasized that as two major global powers, two major markets, and two major civilizations, China-EU relations are related to the well-being of both sides, as well as global stability and prosperity. China‘s policy toward Europe will maintain long-term stability, always regards Europe as an independent pole in the multi-polar world, and insists that China-EU relations are not targeted at, dependent on, or controlled by a third party.

China and the EU share extensive common interests, cooperation outweighs competition, and consensus outweighs differences. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU. Facing the complex and ever-changing international situation, China is willing to work with the EU to grasp the general direction and main tone of the development of China-EU relations, comprehensively restart exchanges at all levels, activate mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and contribute to the development of China-EU relations and world peace, stability and prosperity. Inject new impetus.

A number of experts and scholars from European countries were interviewed by Xinhua News Agency reporters recently, expressing their expectations and confidence in the continued deepening of China-EU relations. Bruno Giger, an expert on international affairs in France, said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency that a good China-EU relationship is of great significance to maintaining world peace and stability. “. Former President of the European Commission and former Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi said that EU-China cooperation can play a constructive role in global development and governance, and he looks forward to resuming cooperation and dialogue at all levels with China that was interrupted by the epidemic.

Dialogue and cooperation go both ways

Looking at the list of corporate executives accompanying Macron’s visit to China, a group of large French companies such as EDF, Airbus, Alstom, and Veolia are among them. During this visit, the Chinese and French heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of agriculture, food, science and technology, aviation, civil nuclear energy, sustainable development, and culture, which once again demonstrated the vitality and broadness of China and France in deepening mutually beneficial cooperation. space. Sino-French economic and trade cooperation not only boosts the economic development of the two countries and improves people’s livelihood and well-being, but also enhances confidence and stabilizes expectations for the recovery of the world economy.

During the informal meeting on the afternoon of the 7th, President Xi Jinping introduced the essential characteristics and core essence of Chinese-style modernization to President Macron, emphasizing that we have full confidence in China‘s development prospects. The French side is welcome to continue to actively participate in the Guangzhou Fair, the Shanghai International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to further expand the Chinese market.

During this visit, the two countries reached a series of consensus on deepening cooperation in various fields: the two sides will jointly celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France in 2024, and jointly host the China-France Culture and Tourism Year; France will host the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services and the first The country of honor of the seventh China International Import Expo; the two countries will establish a full-chain rapid coordination mechanism “from French farms to Chinese dining tables”, so that Chinese people can enjoy “France on the tip of their tongues” without going abroad; the two sides will also deepen Traditional cooperation in aerospace, civil nuclear energy, etc., fostering new growth points of cooperation such as green development and technological innovation, including the joint construction of the second assembly line of the A320 series aircraft in Tianjin, the joint construction of the Sino-French Carbon Neutral Center, and the establishment of Sino-French scientific research partnership exchanges plan etc.

In the past year, against the background of the slow recovery of the world economy, the bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation between China and the EU has maintained a good momentum. In 2022, the total bilateral trade in goods between China and Europe will reach US$847.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 2.4%. China and Europe are important trading partners for each other.

As an important achievement of China-EU cooperation, the China-Europe Railway Express reaches more than 20 countries in Europe, becoming a “stabilizer” and “acceleration valve” for smooth trade between China and Europe. In the whole year of 2022, China-Europe trains will run 16,000 trains and deliver 1.6 million TEUs of goods, a year-on-year increase of 9% and 10% respectively. The “steel camel team” provides strong support for ensuring the stability and smoothness of the international supply chain industry chain.

Recently, many European leaders have visited China one after another. At the end of March, Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez visited Beijing after attending the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference. Sino-Spanish relations started a new journey on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Dozens of European business leaders attended this year’s China High-Level Development Forum, expressing their confidence and expectations for investing in China. China-EU exchanges in various fields have been rapidly restarted and are being rolled out in an all-round way. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said on the 6th: “Now China and European countries are holding political consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing almost every week to prepare for frequent high-level interactions between China and Europe in the next stage.”

The recent intense exchanges between China and the EU fully demonstrate that although the two sides have some differences, they have a strong desire for communication and exchanges and broad and profound common interests. “Hand in hand, not decoupling” and “Building bridges, not walls.” In recent years, European companies have chosen to vote with their feet, continuously increasing their investment in the Chinese market, and “going in both directions” with Chinese companies to achieve mutual success. Hakema, chairman of the EU-China Trade Association, said that the EU-China Trade Association and its member companies have always attached great importance to the Chinese market, and are willing to continue to strengthen practical cooperation between the two sides, and promote the development of China-EU relations with the results of cooperation.

During the tripartite meeting between China, France and the EU, President Xi Jinping emphasized that the two sides (China and the EU) should seek common ground while reserving differences, be tolerant, appreciate, learn from and promote each other. Von der Leyen said that the EU and China are important trading partners to each other, and their economies are highly interrelated. “Decoupling” from China is not in the interests of the EU and is not a strategic choice of the EU. The EU independently decides its China policy. Macron said that the two sides should work together not to fall into the trap of “decoupling and broken chains”, carry out equal and mutually beneficial cooperation, jointly respond to urgent global challenges such as climate change, and continuously deepen the EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership.

Bruno Giger believes that the economic interdependence of China and Europe has established a relationship in which both prosperity and mutual loss. If Europe wants to achieve a win-win situation with China, it must get rid of short-sighted political strategies and zero-sum thinking. China and Europe can cooperate in areas where each has its own strengths and can achieve mutual success. Bernard Farge, president of the French Wine Industry Association, said: “We are eager to resume previous business, tourism, technical, economic and other exchanges. There is no doubt that we very much need to resume exchanges and friendship between the two countries.”

United call for political solution to Ukraine crisis

President Xi Jinping reiterated China‘s position on the Ukraine crisis when he held talks and informal meetings with President Macron, and when he held the China-France-Europe tripartite meeting. President Xi Jinping emphasized that China always decides its position independently based on the merits of the matter itself. China‘s policy on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one sentence, which is to promote peace and talks. China urges all parties to remain calm and rational, and jointly create conditions for peace talks.

The situation in Ukraine concerns European security and global stability. It has been more than a year since the crisis escalated. China has always upheld an objective and fair stance, actively promoted peace talks, promoted the formation of joint forces from the international community, and played a constructive role in peacefully resolving the Ukrainian crisis. In February this year, China issued the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukraine Crisis”, which proposed a comprehensive, comprehensive and feasible solution to the crisis, which was widely recognized by the international community, including the parties concerned. In the same month, China released the “Global Security Initiative Concept Paper”, which provided more systematic thinking and more feasible measures to solve global security problems.

On March 30, the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023 was held in Boao, Hainan.

During the informal meeting on the afternoon of the 7th, President Xi Jinping and President Macron continued to exchange in-depth views on the Ukraine crisis and other issues of common concern. President Xi Jinping pointed out that the causes of the Ukrainian crisis are complicated, and any delay will be detrimental to all parties. An early ceasefire and cessation of war is in the interests of all parties concerned and the entire world. Political settlement is the only correct way out. On the Ukrainian issue, China never handles the issue out of self-interest, but always stands for fairness and justice. All parties concerned should shoulder their responsibilities, meet each other halfway, and create conditions for a political settlement.

Macron said that the French side also believes that a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis needs to accommodate the legitimate concerns of all parties. The French side attaches great importance to China‘s international influence, and is willing to closely communicate and cooperate with the Chinese side to make joint efforts to promote a political settlement of the crisis as soon as possible.

China‘s efforts to promote a political solution to the Ukraine crisis have been endorsed by more and more European countries. Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez previously said that Spain positively evaluates China‘s position paper on the political solution to the Ukrainian crisis and appreciates China‘s constructive role in this regard. Von der Leyen and Macron stated that China is not the maker of the Ukrainian crisis. The EU appreciates China‘s efforts to promote a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, expects China to play a more important role, and is willing to cooperate with China to find ways to promote peace and talks.

Peter Bistrom, a member of the German Bundestag, said that the EU and China share common interests and opportunities for cooperation in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and should resolve the Ukrainian crisis through peaceful and diplomatic means and de-escalate the conflict through dialogue. According to Liazid Benhami, vice-chairman of the France-China Friendship Association in Paris, France, China and the EU should seek a consensus on a political solution to the Ukraine crisis. Truthful and candid China-EU cooperation will bring about achievements in politics, economy, environmental protection and other fields for both parties.

There is a European proverb that goes: “Working alone is adding, working together is multiplying.” In the face of the turbulent international situation and the risks and challenges of the post-epidemic era, China is willing to work with the European side to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and Europe. Increase trust and dispel doubts and narrow differences in exchanges and cooperation, and continue to inject certainty and positive energy into the turbulent world with the stable development of China-EU relations.

