Head of the Wagner armed group rebels against Putin in Russia

The head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, today took control of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and threatened to march on Moscow, in an armed rebellion that Russian leader Vladimir Putin described as treason and which, assured, it will be quelled to avoid a new civil war.

The international community from the US to the European Union (EU) and NATO are closely watching the events, which Ukraine interprets as a sign towards the collapse of the Putin regime, and several countries have advised their citizens to avoid traveling to Russia and from go to the center of Moscow, where for now the tranquility prevails among the citizens, as EFE has verified.

For British military intelligence, Russia faces the “most significant challenge” in recent times and the “loyalty” of its security forces will be “key” to the outcome of the crisis.

Prigozhin, who assured that it was not a coup d’état, crossed last night with 25,000 men, according to what he said, the Russian border into the Rostov region from Ukraine, where Russian forces had allegedly attacked a camp of the Wagner group with missiles, to start a “march for justice” to Moscow for the “chaos” caused by the military leadership in the war in the neighboring country and the death of “more than 100,000 Russian soldiers” because of it.

THE WAGNERS TAKE A TOWN IN THE SOUTH

The businessman, who last night was accused by the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office of “organizing an armed rebellion” that can mean up to 20 years in prison, announced at 04:30 GMT that his men, who deployed tanks and armored vehicles in the city of Rostov of the Don, they had taken the General Staff, the military installations and the airfield.

The one who is also known as “Putin’s chef” for his catering and restaurant businesses forged when Putin came to power, assured that his men “will blockade the city of Rostov” and “advance towards Moscow” as long as “they do not have in their possession the chief of the Russian General Staff, Valeri Gerasimov, and the Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, with whom he has been in harsh confrontation for months.

As he spoke, from the Kremlin the anti-terrorist regime was established in the Russian capital, the Moscow region, and the province of Voronezh, neighboring Rostov and where Wagner’s men can go by road, already cut off for traffic, to the center of power almost 600 kilometers further north.

The governor of Voronezh, Alexandr Gusev, has denied that Prigozhin’s men have reached the region, and has assured that the armed forces “are taking the necessary operational and combat measures” to prevent it.

Meanwhile, the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced the sending of his men to the “zone of tensions”, in order to preserve the unity of Russia and defend the State.

The Russian Defense Ministry promised the mutineers security guarantees if they returned to their barracks, but their appeal has so far been in vain.

Prigozhin did not even listen to Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of the Russian forces in Ukraine, the only military command he claims to respect and who until now served as his liaison with the Ministry of Defense, who urged him to stop the uprising.

PUTIN PROMISES TO STOP THE REBELLION AND PUNISH EVERYONE

Putin was left with no choice but to address the nation in a ten-minute speech in order to calm the population and try to persuade Wagner’s boss to surrender.

“The one who organized and prepared the military rebellion betrayed Russia and will answer for that,” he said, stressing that Wagner’s boss “pushes the country into anarchy and fraticide, to defeat and capitulation” against Ukraine and the West .

“As president and commander-in-chief, as a Russian citizen, I will do everything to defend the country. Defend the constitutional order, life and security, the freedom of citizens,” he stressed.

He affirmed that “today, Russia is waging a very difficult battle for its future” in Ukraine and against “the Western military, economic and informational machine”, which requires “unity”.

“For this reason, any action that undermines our unity is essentially a betrayal of our people,” he said, recalling that something similar happened in 1917 during the First World War, when Russia “was robbed of victory” through “intrigues , gossip, politicking behind the backs of the people” that led to the disintegration of the state and the loss of huge territories.

THREAT OF A NEW CIVIL WAR

“As a result, the tragedy of the civil war, Russians killing Russians, brothers killing brothers, while various political adventurers took personal advantage and foreign forces tore the country to pieces. We will not allow this to happen again, we will defend our people and our State from any threat,” he added.

Several Russian politicians, MPs and regional leaders have expressed their support for Putin, from the speakers of both parliament houses to governors and heads of the annexed Ukrainian regions, as well as the patriarch of the Orthodox Church, Kirill.

Prigozhin, entrenched in Rostov, replied that his men are not traitors and will not turn themselves in to the authorities.

“Regarding that of treason against the homeland, the president was deeply mistaken. We are patriots. We have fought and we fight (…) and no one plans to turn themselves in at the request of the president, the Federal Security Service (FSB) or whoever,” he stressed. .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

