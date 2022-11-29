Home News Head-on collision between two cars, a woman is serious
Head-on collision between two cars, a woman is serious

Head-on collision between two cars, a woman is serious

A woman was injured on the evening of Tuesday 29 November, around 8 pm, at the crossroads between via Brugnera and via Palmanova, in Fontanafredda, following a road accident involving two cars.

In the head-on collision, the driver of one of the two cars suffered serious facial trauma and was rescued, immobilized in the passenger compartment, by the crew of an ambulance from Pordenone, sent by Sores, to which the call was passed on from the first level of the single emergency number Nue112 of Friuli Vg.

The woman was assisted and then transported in yellow code to the Pordenone hospital. The Sores nurses alerted the firefighters of the Pordenone command who intervened to make the vehicles and the scenario safe.

Three people who occupied the passenger compartment of the other car involved, all three only slightly bruised and exited the vehicle independently.

The carabinieri of the Fontanafredda station were also on site for the reliefs and the reconstruction of the dynamics, also thanks to the help of some witnesses who narrowly avoided the accident and called for help.—

