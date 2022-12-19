Home News Head-on collision between two cars, four injured: a woman transported to hospital by helicopter
Head-on collision between two cars, four injured: a woman transported to hospital by helicopter

Head-on collision between two cars, four injured: a woman transported to hospital by helicopter

PUG. Four people were injured following a road accident that occurred on the morning of Monday 19 December in the municipal area of ​​Carlino, at the crossroads between the former provincial road 3 and the former provincial road 118, in an industrial area.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri, alerted by the Sores nurses, two cars collided head-on. After the alarm raised with a call to Nue112, the nurses of the regional health emergency operating structure sent two ambulances to the scene, the helicopter also took off.

One person was injured in the accident and, after receiving initial treatment on the spot, transported by helicopter to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

The other three people involved in the impact between the two vehicles were transported to the Palmanova hospital aboard the ambulances, with less serious injuries.

Activated by Sores, the firefighters also intervened on the spot as far as they were concerned and to work in synergy with the medical crews.

