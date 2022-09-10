Home News Head-on collision between two cars in Gemona, four injured
Four people were injured in a road accident that occurred in the late morning of Saturday 10 September, in Gemona, in via Comugne. Two cars collided head-on, for reasons yet to be ascertained.

The Palmanova Sores power station immediately sent an ambulance and also the 118 helicopter to the site.

Three people were transported to the San Daniele hospital. The conditions of the injured are not particularly serious. There were slowdowns in vehicular traffic for the time necessary to allow all rescue operations.

