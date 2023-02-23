Home News Head-on collision between two cars in Southern Sardinia, 2 young people dead – Sardinia
News

Head-on collision between two cars in Southern Sardinia, 2 young people dead – Sardinia

by admin
Head-on collision between two cars in Southern Sardinia, 2 young people dead – Sardinia

A vehicle went into a ditch outside the four lane

news-txt”>

The toll of a head-on collision between two cars that took place this morning on provincial road 2, which from Villamassargia leads to Carbonia, near the hamlet of Tanì, a 4-lane road without a central reservation, is two dead. The victims are Nicola Medda, 25 years old from Sant’Antioco, a hotel graduate, and Federico Pinna, 25 years old in June, temporary manager of the Carbonia branch of the Piazza Italia store.

According to the reconstruction of the Carabinieri of the Carbonia company, who carried out the surveys, the frontal crash was caused by a lane jump by Pinna, who was at the wheel of a blue Clio. The impact with the Fiat Idea driven by Medda was extremely violent and the two young men died instantly: there was nothing they could do when the 118 operators arrived. Firefighters were also on site, who intervened to extract the bodies from the plates. About ten days ago, not far from the stretch of road where Medda and Pinna died, another fatal accident occurred.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy