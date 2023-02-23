news-txt”>

The toll of a head-on collision between two cars that took place this morning on provincial road 2, which from Villamassargia leads to Carbonia, near the hamlet of Tanì, a 4-lane road without a central reservation, is two dead. The victims are Nicola Medda, 25 years old from Sant’Antioco, a hotel graduate, and Federico Pinna, 25 years old in June, temporary manager of the Carbonia branch of the Piazza Italia store.

According to the reconstruction of the Carabinieri of the Carbonia company, who carried out the surveys, the frontal crash was caused by a lane jump by Pinna, who was at the wheel of a blue Clio. The impact with the Fiat Idea driven by Medda was extremely violent and the two young men died instantly: there was nothing they could do when the 118 operators arrived. Firefighters were also on site, who intervened to extract the bodies from the plates. About ten days ago, not far from the stretch of road where Medda and Pinna died, another fatal accident occurred.