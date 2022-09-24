Two wounded, provincial closed to allow rescue

CASTELNUOVO NIGRA

Head-on clash on Saturday 24th, at 2 pm, in Castelnuovo Nigra on the provincial road to Castellamonte.

A Ford Fiesta and a Fiat Grande Punto crumpled and firefighters pulled two boys out of the twisted metal sheets.

The driver of the Punto, a 19-year-old resident of Castellamonte, was seriously injured and was immediately stabilized by the medical staff and transported by helicopter to the Turin CTO.

Less serious was the girl behind the wheel of the Fiesta who was transported by ambulance to the Ivrea hospital.

Provincial road closed to traffic due to the intervention of the helicopter rescue.

On the spot the carabinieri of Castellamonte and a medical team of 118.