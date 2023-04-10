news-txt”>

A 23-year-old from Asti and three thirty-year-old Macedonians residing in the Asti area are the four victims of the head-on collision that occurred late on Easter evening in Ponte Verde in Nizza Monferrato (Asti), on provincial road 456 of Turchino. , alone, the 23-year-old, on the other the three Macedonians. Two teams of firefighters (one from Asti and one from the voluntary detachment of Nice), 118 and the Asti traffic police intervened on the spot. It will be the Polstrada of Asti to shed light on the precise dynamics of the accident.

Completely destroyed both cars, one of which ended up against the guardrail.